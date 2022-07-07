The Bahamas’ Prime Minister Philip Davis on Wednesday unveiled legislation to introduce regulation for carbon trading on the archipelago, including large fines and jail terms for any wrongdoing.
Bahamas unveils legislation for regulation of carbon trading
