European governments should implement a floor price in the EU ETS, a group of think-tanks has argued, as the market’s wild fluctuations make investing in innovative decarbonisation solutions difficult for heavy industry.
EU carbon floor price would bring stability, predictability needed for crucial cleantech investment, say think-tanks
