Manager of Energy & Climate Analysis, Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs – Boston

Manager of Energy & Climate Analysis – (220007L6)

About Us:

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs seeks to protect, preserve, and enhance the Commonwealth’s environmental resources while ensuring and promoting a clean energy future for the state’s residents. Through the stewardship of open space, protection of environmental resources, and enhancement of clean energy, the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs works tirelessly to make Massachusetts a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.

Who We Serve:

Massachusetts was the first state in the nation to combine energy and environmental agencies under one Cabinet secretary. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA) serves Commonwealth residents interested in outdoor recreational activities, clean energy solutions and those who work with animals and livestock. Equally, EOEEA works with energy consumers, power companies, clean energy providers and farmers to delicately balance the interaction with environmental protection laws and regulations while being a cornerstone for our economic prosperity.

Secretariat Overview:

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretariat (EOEEA) provides oversight of the Commonwealth’s energy and environmental agencies, namely, the Division of Energy Resources (DOER), Department of Public Utilities (DPU), Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), Department of Fish and Game (DFG), and Department of Agricultural Resources (DAR). EOEEA also has divisions within the Secretariat, including the Office of Law Enforcement (OLE or Massachusetts Environmental Police), Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) office, Coastal Zone Management (CZM) office, and Division of Conservation Services (DCS). All agencies and divisions promote the environmental or energy related goals and initiatives of the Administration and the Secretary of EOEEA.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is accepting resumes and applications for the position of Manager and Climate Analysis.

Reporting to the Undersecretary of Energy and Climate Solutions, the Manager of Energy and Climate Analysis is responsible for designing and developing analytical tools that support policy deliberations and decisions at EEA.

The Manager will assist the Undersecretary in designing and analyzing policies and strategies, especially those that contribute to the goals of achieving the Commonwealth to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and supporting the deployment of clean, affordable energy resources and technologies for the Commonwealth. In addition, the Manager will provide analytical support to the Secretary of EEA and other senior leaders in the Secretariat, including conducting analyses that provide insights, and data-driven recommendations to advance policy initiatives and programs across the Executive Office. These efforts include analyzing the potential impact of certain policy directives or strategies on ratepayers, taxpayers, businesses or citizens. These analytical efforts may include analyzing the potential costs and benefits associated with certain policy options being deliberated at EEA.

The Manager will collaborate closely with leadership and staff across agencies within the Secretariat to ensure that the analytical approach and tools are consistently used to inform policy decisions. The agencies include the Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Public Utilities, Department of Energy Resources, and Massachusetts Clean Energy Center.

The Manager will lead EEA’s efforts in analyzing certain policy options, including designing and developing analytical tools and approaches to gather necessary data to evaluate the potential effects of the agency’s policy and program goals. The Manager will also develop design and develop benchmark and tracking tools to help the agency set metrics and evaluate the impact of its policies and programs. The Manager will work with others, and delegate to others who can support these efforts (when supporting staff becomes available).

1. Take a leading role in technical and analytical efforts across the climate and energy space, including providing regular updates regarding the Commonwealth’s Clean Energy & Climate Plans and Decarbonization Roadmaps, providing policy analysis and recommendations to senior leadership.

2. Be the “go-to person” for analytical efforts from the Commission for Clean Heat that will be put into place in 2021 and 2022.

3. Identify analytical needs that EEA needs to support policy deliberations and analyses.

4. Design and develop analytical tools that would support energy and climate policy deliberations and make recommendations to evaluate the potential impact of various policy directives, programs, and strategies. These analytical tools will be used to enhance and/or advance the Secretariats’ goals for greenhouse gas emission reduction, clean energy deployment, workforce development, ensure climate justice, protect critical infrastructure, and building climate adaptation and resilience throughout the Commonwealth.

5. Design and develop tools that would help benchmark and track metrics in achieving the Commonwealth’s clean energy and climate plans, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, deploy clean energy resources, develop workforce, ensure climate justice, protect the environment, and other metrics for achieving climate goals.

6. Develop dashboard tools, presentations, and written reports for internal engagement and external publication.

7. Identify gaps in analytical approach and capabilities and if needed and approved by the Secretary, develop scope for further analyses that would be performed by external consultant.

8. When necessary, manage external consultants work, help direct the work and manage the deliverable to meet the needs of the Secretariat.

9. Help answer any relevant requests for information by stakeholders and provide support including providing detailed explanations of the analytical efforts taken in developing the Clean Energy and Climate Plan, and/or associated Climate Roadmap analyses.

10. When relevant, engage and collaborate with key staff from EEA and sister agencies, particularly those developing plans and programs in DOER, DEP, MassCEC, MassDOT, HED, and others. As part of collaborative efforts, help collect data, and develop analytical support for policy development, provide and receive regular updates on programmatic priorities and progress and help articulate the drivers of certain policy or program designs.

11. Engage and confer with external stakeholders, including those interested in the Clean Energy and Climate Plan. When appropriate, be involved in communicating with associated federal, state, and municipal agencies, to help inform and coordinate activities, projects, or programs, particularly as they involve analyses that support policy deliberations.

12. Summarize analysis to brief key staff and leadership across EEA, as well as at relevant agencies and Secretariats, on policy initiatives, including, but not limited to: HED, ANF, DOI, and the Governor’s Office.

13. When appropriate, deliver presentations related to the analytical efforts at EEA and associated energy and climate efforts, including delivering the presentations at committee meetings, working groups, and public hearings.

MINIMUM ENTRANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must have at least (A) five (5) years of full-time or, equivalent part-time, professional, administrative, supervisory, or managerial experience in business administration, business management, public administration, public management, clinical administration or clinical management of which (B) at least one (1) year must have been in a project management, supervisory or managerial capacity or (C) any equivalent combination of the required experience and substitutions below.

Substitutions:

I. A certificate in a relevant or related field may be substituted for one (1) year of the required (A) experience.

II. A Bachelor’s degree in a related field may be substituted for two (2) years of the required (A) experience.

III. A Graduate degree in a related field may be substituted for three (3) years of the required (A) experience.

IV. A Doctorate degree in a related field may be substituted for four (4) years of the required (A) experience.

