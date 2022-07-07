US congressman asks Verra, ACR to restart tokenisation of offsets

Published 23:24 on July 7, 2022 / Last updated at 23:24 on July 7, 2022

A New York congressman on Wednesday penned an open letter to standard bodies Verra and American Carbon Registry (ACR), asking them to once again allow companies to tokenise retired carbon credits.