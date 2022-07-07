Policy Intern, Carbon Markets Watch – Brussels

Purpose of the position

The aim of this traineeship is to complement the theoretical education of the trainee and to provide her/him with introductory training to orientate her/his career in the domain of environmental advocacy and campaign work.

We are seeking a dynamic, creative and enthusiastic intern to support our policy work. The intern will report to a thematic policy lead while working closely with the entire CMW team.

Tasks and responsibilities

Monitoring and analysing relevant EU, international and national climate policy, in particular in relation to carbon removals;

Support in research and stakeholder mapping;

Support in preparation of policy and communications materials, including briefings, online articles, audiovisual content;

Participation in and support of the organisation of relevant events (webinars or in-person events);

Support in maintaining contact with various stakeholders (including NGOs, business organisations, policymakers, journalists etc.). This includes attending various types of events;

Support the organisation with capacity-building activities.

Essential requirements

Completed relevant university studies or first relevant professional experience;

Proficiency in written and spoken English; additional languages are considered an advantage;

Residence in Belgium and ability to work in/from our office in Brussels under a hybrid work regime (2 days of office working per week as a general rule).

Useful characteristics

Prior volunteering experience and/or with an NGO;

Some knowledge and understanding of the EU decision-making process;

Some knowledge of and considerable interest in climate policies and carbon markets, especially net-zero strategies and carbon removals;

Self-motivating, proactive, well organised;

Able to work independently and as part of a team;

Strong interpersonal skills.

