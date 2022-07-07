Policy Intern, Carbon Markets Watch – Brussels

Purpose of the position
The aim of this traineeship is to complement the theoretical education of the trainee and to provide her/him with introductory training to orientate her/his career in the domain of environmental advocacy and campaign work.
We are seeking a dynamic, creative and enthusiastic intern to support our policy work. The intern will report to a thematic policy lead while working closely with the entire CMW team.
Tasks and responsibilities
- Monitoring and analysing relevant EU, international and national climate policy, in particular in relation to carbon removals;
- Support in research and stakeholder mapping;
- Support in preparation of policy and communications materials, including briefings, online articles, audiovisual content;
- Participation in and support of the organisation of relevant events (webinars or in-person events);
- Support in maintaining contact with various stakeholders (including NGOs, business organisations, policymakers, journalists etc.). This includes attending various types of events;
- Support the organisation with capacity-building activities.
Essential requirements
- Completed relevant university studies or first relevant professional experience;
- Proficiency in written and spoken English; additional languages are considered an advantage;
- Residence in Belgium and ability to work in/from our office in Brussels under a hybrid work regime (2 days of office working per week as a general rule).
Useful characteristics
- Prior volunteering experience and/or with an NGO;
- Some knowledge and understanding of the EU decision-making process;
- Some knowledge of and considerable interest in climate policies and carbon markets, especially net-zero strategies and carbon removals;
- Self-motivating, proactive, well organised;
- Able to work independently and as part of a team;
- Strong interpersonal skills.