Senior Researcher on International Carbon Markets, Oeko-Institut – Berlin

Job Vacancy

Organization: Oeko-Institut

Position: Senior Researcher on International Carbon Markets

Duty Station: Berlin, Germany

Experience Requirements:

You work primarily on the design and evaluation of international carbon market approaches, including Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and the voluntary carbon market.

A key focus is supporting Oeko-Institut’s work on the Carbon Credit Quality Initiative.

You also contribute to research and consultancy projects in related areas, such as the quantification and accounting of greenhouse gas emissions or climate finance.

Good knowledge of international climate policy and the land use sector is a plus.

You work independently in various project teams, prepare reports and presentations, develop recommendations for policy makers, present research results externally, and manage and acquire projects independently.

You have a master’s degree in in the field of climate policy, economics, energy management, environmental protection, or comparable disciplines.

You preferably have several years of professional experience in the design and evaluation of international carbon market approaches or projects, as well as other climate policy instruments at national, European and international level.

You have a strong interest in working towards strengthening the environmental integrity of international carbon markets.

Experience with international institutions and the acquisition of projects is a plus.

You have excellent analytical skills, enjoy working with data, and are familiar with different quantitative and qualitative methods.

You have experience in conducting accurate analyses and developing policy recommendations.

Contact

Email: k.medinacaballero@oeko.de

Job Announcement: https://www.oeko.de/en/jobs/senior-researcher-on-international-carbon-markets-energy-climate-division-berlin-office

Organization’s Website: http://www.oeko.de/