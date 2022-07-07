Green banking firm partners with startup investor on carbon credit projects in emerging markets

A fast-growing green fintech firm struck a multi-year partnership with a start-up carbon project investor on Thursday, with the aim of developing large-scale, "high-quality" carbon credit projects in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.