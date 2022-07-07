Singapore, Morocco sign MoU for carbon market co-operation under Article 6 guidelines

Singapore and Morocco have signed an agreement to co-operate on projects that will facilitate the transfer of carbon credits between the two countries under Article 6 guidelines, they announced Thursday.