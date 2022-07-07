Carbon Sales & Business Development Associate, SCB Brokers – London/Chicago/Nyon/Singapore/Puerto Rico

Are you passionate about the environment, and sustainability?

We are looking for an ambitious applicant, who shares our mission of a low carbon future, to join our Carbon Desk as a Sales and Business Development Associate.

The chosen applicant will be responsible for growing SCB’s presence and developing new business relationships with clients within the voluntary carbon markets.

Who We are Looking For

The successful candidate will possess the following skills and competencies:

University degree in Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Energy Economics, Business, or equivalent work experience

1-2 years’ experience working in B2B sales, business development or a corporate client-facing role

Strong organizational, time management skills and excellent attention to detail

Relevant knowledge or interest in the growing business of sustainability, and climate change

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Entrepreneurial mindset and great team player

Self-starter with strong leaning agility and hunger to succeed in tough environments

Ability to manage all aspects of individual and team objectives and projects to execution

English is the business language of SCB, all other language skills are celebrated

Position can be full-time or part-time (60% minimum)

On-site for a minimum of three months, after which Work-From-Home elements can be added within the same tax jurisdiction

What You Will Do

You will be responsible for:

Consulting clients on their sustainability challenges, understanding their needs and helping them develop bespoke solutions to offset their emissions and address climate transition and ESG goals

Manage customer projects and support key deliverables

Maintaining relationships with existing customers and identifying further sales opportunities

Prospecting for corporate customers clients/public institutions and business development (cold calling, qualifying, and building the pipeline of a deal)

Writing advisory proposals and taking part in deal negotiations and completion

Working closely with colleagues in other office locations, with plenty of opportunities for overseas travel (circa twice per year if desired)

Actively engaging with the Operation, Legal and Compliance departments and ensuring thorough risk management, trade execution, and post-trade discipline as well as overall quality control in line with SCB guidelines, rules and principles

Representing SCB at market events and engaging with relevant marketing activities (regional travel circa monthly if desired, with a minimum of semi-annually)

About Our Company

SCB is a world-leading low-carbon commodity company relentlessly pursuing a low-carbon future. We provide Brokerage, Matched Principal, Market Data and Advisory services in sustainable commodities and renewable energy. As a Certified B Corporation, we believe in using business as a force for good. Our commitment to the environment goes further than just helping our customers. Over the years, we have abated more than 550 million MT of CO2 through our global transactions.

Check out our website to get to know us better!

What To Do Next

Apply now by submitting a resume and cover letter

Seize the opportunity to work with us and expand your knowledge of renewable energy, low carbon commodities and alternatives.