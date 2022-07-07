Senior Carbon Project Manager, Conservation International – Brazil/Colombia/Costa Rica/Mexico/Peru

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a global challenge. Due to the fluidity of the situation, we periodically reassess our plans to reopen our offices. For the safety of our employees, our approach is tailored to the situation in each of the 30 countries we operate in. Travel is only conducted when absolutely necessary and safe to do so. Hiring managers will provide guidance on flexible work arrangements in accordance with country-specific safety policies.

Conservation International protects nature for the benefit of humanity. Through science, policy, fieldwork, and finance, we spotlight and secure the most important places in nature for the climate, biodiversity, and for people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International partners with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples, and local communities to help people and nature thrive together.

POSITION SUMMARY

Based out of the America’s Field Division, CI is seeking a Senior Carbon Project Manager to assist in originating, evaluating, and developing a project pipeline of new bankable avoided deforestation, restoration, improved forest management, and other NCS projects and jurisdictional-scale initiatives, both internally within CI and externally with outside partners. Working in close collaboration with the Americas Carbon Finance Lead and Global Carbon Finance Lead, the Senior Carbon Project Manager will help originate and develop new NCS carbon finance project opportunities and manage relationships throughout the conceptual scoping, evaluation, and project development stages. Using in-house tools, this person will be responsible for conducting desk-top analysis of the country, jurisdictional and site opportunities for NCS carbon finance projects, conducting field visits for feasible opportunities, managing origination workflow across the pipeline of initiatives under consideration, and supporting the development of full feasibility assessments for selected initiatives. In addition to project origination, the Senor Carbon Project Manager will also assist with portfolio management. The Senior Carbon Project Manager will create and manage carbon finance project origination and evaluation work plans to track activities, flag issues, manage risks, and provide status reports on specific projects. Additionally, the Senior Carbon Project Manager will provide support with internal and external due diligence and donor reporting obligations. At times, the Senior Carbon Project Manager will be required to research across a variety of subjects to provide the information required for technical reports such as Project Design Documents. The Senior Carbon Project Manager will also collaborate with CI Americas country program teams (with a particular focus on Brazil and Mexico) to help develop NCS carbon strategies for these offices.

RESPONSIBILITIES

To be successful, the Senior Carbon Project Manager needs to be fully conversant with developments and trends in nature conservation, NCS carbon markets, climate policy, carbon/climate, and Safeguards certification standards, and have experience working on the tropical forest, blue carbon ecosystems, and/or climate-smart agriculture and forestry projects. Familiarity with NCS carbon methodologies (Verra VCS in particular) is preferred, but not required. The Senior Carbon Project Manager must also have demonstrated knowledge or experience in the role and development of conservation finance and forestry carbon finance transactions (especially REDD+); and must be able to work across a broad range of stakeholders including external partners in the private sector, development finance institutions, project developers, government, and civil society. Must have a business and commercial acumen and be able to articulate an actionable plan for developing a pipeline of high-quality emissions reductions and NCS projects (environmental and social approach) at scale. Managing NCS project information also requires excellent communication skills, a high degree of organization, attention to detail, interdisciplinary thinking, and strong technical writing skills.

The Senior Carbon Project Manager will work in close collaboration with project implementers such as CI’s country offices in the Americas, external partners, project developers/consultants, and with key personnel across CI’s Global Programs and Centers (such as the Conservation Finance Division and the Center for Natural Climate Solutions) to ensure alignment between regional and institutional strategies as well as efficient implementation of CI’s carbon origination and project development processes. The position will report directly to the Americas Carbon Finance Lead with joint reporting to the Carbon Finance and Americas Field Divisions.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Support the origination, evaluation, and management of high-quality NCS carbon finance project pipeline(both terrestrial and blue carbon) with CI´s Field Offices, Conservation Finance Division, and key external partners, including NGOs, governments, and local communities, project developers, investors, and financial institutions.

Support the coordination and development of feasibility assessments for selected REDD+, ARR, and IFM opportunities.

Work closely with, coordinate, collaborate, and communicate with all multiple institutional Carbon-related CI staff & teams. Engage and collaborate with CI Americas country program teams.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The position could be based in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, or Peru.

This is a full-time position with the flexibility to adjust to deadlines and time zones.

Frequent travel within the region will be required, often this will entail travel to remote locations with rustic conditions.

Flexibility in work schedule is required in order to accommodate time differences between the Arlington, VA office and field offices in Latin America located in multiple time zones.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g. environmental science, economics, forestry, agronomy, law, or business).

5 to 7 years of work experience with NCS projects and/or jurisdictional initiative development and implementation.

Proven knowledge or experience in climate-related issues including carbon finance transactions (origination, voluntary carbon market standards, and implementation), terrestrial and/or blue carbon, and a track record of success in Latin America, ideally in Brazil.

Demonstrated NCS carbon finance knowledge and experience, including voluntary carbon markets, and use of carbon standards such as Verra VCS, Climate Community & Biodiversity Standards, Climate Action Reserve, ART TREES, Gold Standard, etc.

Experience managing complex projects.

Excellent analytical skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Highly organized and strong attention to detail.

Demonstrated team player.

Demonstrated problem-solving skills and ability to build on existing knowledge to develop new approaches.

Demonstrated track record of working effectively and collaboratively with multicultural, international, and multidisciplinary teams to produce concrete results, including a strong capacity to navigate diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Self-starter with the ability to work in a matrix organization

Language Skills: English: Excellent written, reading, and speaking skills. Portuguese or Spanish: Excellent written and speaking skills.



Preferred

Master’s degree in forestry, environmental science, climate science, geography, law, business, environmental finance, or related fields.

Experience working across different countries in the Americas region.

Familiarity with spatial analysis, GIS, and remote sensing.

Familiarity with land management project design (e.g. using Open Standards).

Work experience with indigenous peoples and traditional communities.

Fluency in Portuguese, and Spanish.

To apply for this position please submit a resume and cover letter

Application Deadline: July 31, 2022

