Pennsylvania activates 61 RGGI compliance accounts following programme linkage

Published 22:10 on July 6, 2022 / Last updated at 22:10 on July 6, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania opened RGGI compliance accounts for regulated parties on Wednesday as the state entered the regional power sector cap-and-trade programme on July 1, according to CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.