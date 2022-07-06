AirCarbon Exchange to host VER auction for Brazilian project

Published 16:27 on July 6, 2022

Exchange operator AirCarbon (ACX) on Wednesday announced plans to host an auction for its first VER issuance of a Brazil landfill VCM project.