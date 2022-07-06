As an increasing number of regional and local governments in China seeking to establish forest carbon projects, some districts are experiencing problems with scammers trying to reap the benefits.
Local authorities sound alarm over scammers in China’s forest carbon market
As an increasing number of regional and local governments in China seeking to establish forest carbon projects, some districts are experiencing problems with scammers trying to reap the benefits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.