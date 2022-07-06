NZ’s Climate Change Commission puts govt on notice on farm-level pricing system

Published 04:23 on July 6, 2022 / Last updated at 04:23 on July 6, 2022

New Zealand’s agriculture sector is on track to implement a basic independent carbon pricing system by 2025, however at this stage it is unclear if the government could actually manage such a scheme, according to the independent Climate Change Commission (CCC).