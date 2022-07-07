INTERVIEW: World Bank to launch metadata project to clean up carbon market’s information problem

With information across global compliance and voluntary carbon markets fragmented and often confusing, the World Bank aims to cleanse the landscape by launching a free-to-access metadata layer that will link, aggregate, and harmonise underlying registry data to enable transparent accounting as per Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.