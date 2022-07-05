Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has partnered with a number of major banks and other corporations aiming to carve out a strategy for turning Hong Kong into a major international carbon trading hub, based around its position as a link between Mainland China and the rest of the world.
Hong Kong Exchange, major banks form council to tee up China carbon market move
