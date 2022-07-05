Europe eyes green hydrogen imports from Australia but focus needed on its best use, analysts say

Australia is positioning itself to be a key hydrogen exporter to markets in Europe, as major energy-importing economies such as Germany aim to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels over the longer term to meet their emissions reduction and energy security goals, however the need to identify where hydrogen can best be used as a low carbon solution needs to be addressed, according to analysts.