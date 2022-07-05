Australia is positioning itself to be a key hydrogen exporter to markets in Europe, as major energy-importing economies such as Germany aim to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels over the longer term to meet their emissions reduction and energy security goals, however the need to identify where hydrogen can best be used as a low carbon solution needs to be addressed, according to analysts.
Europe eyes green hydrogen imports from Australia but focus needed on its best use, analysts say
Australia is positioning itself to be a key hydrogen exporter to markets in Europe, as major energy-importing economies such as Germany aim to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels over the longer term to meet their emissions reduction and energy security goals, however the need to identify where hydrogen can best be used as a low carbon solution needs to be addressed, according to analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.