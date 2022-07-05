HK-listed carbon firm to expand in Southeast Asia, Chinese renewables and emissions firm eyes Shanghai listing

Published 07:45 on July 5, 2022 / Last updated at 07:53 on July 5, 2022

A Hong Kong-listed investment holding company specialising in carbon markets is poised for an expansion in Southeast Asia with two newly formed subsidiaries in Singapore, while the renewables and carbon trading arm of a major Chinese SOE eyes a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.