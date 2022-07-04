Deputy Director, UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) Delivery and Operations, BEIS – Birmingham/Cardiff/Darlington/Edinburgh/London/Salford

Location: Birmingham, Cardiff, Darlington, Edinburgh, London, Salford

The UK ETS team sits within the Industrial Decarbonisation and Emissions Trading Directorate. As a directorate, we are working to transform the high-emission industries of today into the clean businesses of tomorrow!

The UK ETS replaced the UK’s participation in the EU ETS on 1 January 2021. The four governments of the UK established the scheme to increase the climate ambition of the UK’s carbon pricing policy, while protecting the competitiveness of UK businesses. It forms a critical pillar of BEIS’s work to reduce carbon emissions and reach net zero emissions by 2050. The UK ETS currently covers electricity generation and heavy industry across the UK, accounting for around 30% of UK emissions. We have recently consulted to increase the ambition of the scheme in line with Net Zero and to widen the scope of the scheme to cover a greater proportion of UK carbon emissions.

We have been working at pace to develop the UK ETS and run the scheme during its first year of operation. For the Delivery and Operations team, this involved developing new IT infrastructure and implementing an operations framework on behalf of UK ETS Authority, the governing structure comprising UK Government and the three Devolved Administrations. A virtual team, the UK ETS resource pool, has been set out to facilitate and carry out the decisions made by the Authority and other operational activities needed for effective delivery of the scheme.

You will lead a team that is responsible for digital delivery, ETS operations and the ETS project management office, working closely with another DD responsible for ETS policy and strategy. The digital delivery team is now focused on completing the development of the IT infrastructure that underpins the scheme – initially the focus will be in launching a new £multi-million permitting, monitoring, reporting and verification system, with attention then being turned to developing this and the other IT systems to reflect expanding scope and to meet Government Digital Service’s continuous improvement standards.

On the operations side the focus will be on embedding and improving the Target Operating Model as we complete our first full compliance cycle and look to more efficiently deliver existing services and design our interactions with sectors that will be new to emissions trading. The PMO, which works across both DD areas, has a central role in ensuring that our ambitious agenda to develop the scheme is managed in a robust and efficient way, working across BEIS, Whitehall departments and the devolved administrations.

