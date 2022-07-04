Africa > VCM Report: Nature credits extend multi-week slump amid lack of support

VCM Report: Nature credits extend multi-week slump amid lack of support

Published 18:00 on July 4, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:10 on July 4, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Standardised nature credits this week extended their slump to more than a month, as offsets continue to take cues from a weak macroeconomic picture and as traders see few signs of support in the near future.

Standardised nature credits this week extended their slump to more than a month, as offsets continue to take cues from a weak macroeconomic picture and as traders see few signs of support in the near future.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software