A US court has sentenced two British men to a total of nearly eight years in prison for defrauding elderly victims for over $16 million through fraudulent stock and carbon credit investment schemes.
US court hands British men jail sentences over carbon credit investment fraud
A US court has sentenced two British men to a total of nearly eight years in prison for defrauding elderly victims for over $16 million through fraudulent stock and carbon credit investment schemes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.