Financial players’ CCA position plunges to 13-mth low amid June expiry

Published 21:30 on July 1, 2022

Speculators saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings drop precipitously this week as the June contract went to delivery, while compliance entities’ position ticked up, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.