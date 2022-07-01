Americas > Financial players’ CCA position plunges to 13-mth low amid June expiry

Financial players’ CCA position plunges to 13-mth low amid June expiry

Published 21:30 on July 1, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:30 on July 1, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Speculators saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings drop precipitously this week as the June contract went to delivery, while compliance entities’ position ticked up, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

Speculators saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings drop precipitously this week as the June contract went to delivery, while compliance entities’ position ticked up, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software