EU nations are examining an informal proposal that would amend the design of the distribution of REPowerEU disbursements, including some €20 billion stemming from the sale of carbon allowances currently held in the MSR, Bloomberg reported, citing a document.
France proposes factoring inflation into RePowerEU’s MSR sale plan -Bloomberg
