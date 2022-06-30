Fewer California-registered WCI speculative accounts opened in Q2

Published 22:56 on June 30, 2022 / Last updated at 23:05 on June 30, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The number of California-registered carbon market accounts slowed during the second quarter of the year, according to state data published Thursday, as this coincided with a stagnation in allowance prices in the WCI programme.