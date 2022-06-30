UK launches tender for platform to host carbon emission auctions

Published 20:21 on June 30, 2022 / Last updated at 20:28 on June 30, 2022 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments

The UK government has launched a tender to select a platform to host auctions for UK emissions trading allowances (UKAs), with a decision expected to be taken in the coming months ahead of the first auction at the start of next year.