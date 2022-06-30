EU environment ministers want an automatic EUA supply injection to prevent excessive price fluctuations in the bloc’s carbon market, according to a document published on Thursday that suggests legislators are all-but certain to agree to beef-up the market’s Article 29a mechanism.
EU ministers seek automatic EU ETS supply injection to curb price spikes
