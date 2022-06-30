EMEA > EU ministers seek automatic EU ETS supply injection to curb price spikes

EU ministers seek automatic EU ETS supply injection to curb price spikes

Published 20:05 on June 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:05 on June 30, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU environment ministers want an automatic EUA supply injection to prevent excessive price fluctuations in the bloc’s carbon market, according to a document published on Thursday that suggests legislators are all-but certain to agree to beef-up the market's Article 29a mechanism.

EU environment ministers want an automatic EUA supply injection to prevent excessive price fluctuations in the bloc’s carbon market, according to a document published on Thursday that suggests legislators are all-but certain to agree to beef-up the market’s Article 29a mechanism.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software