Africa > Start-up carbon investors in $100 mln “ultra-high quality” credit deal

Start-up carbon investors in $100 mln “ultra-high quality” credit deal

Published 18:32 on June 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 19:56 on June 30, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Two start-up carbon investment firms have inked a deal to develop and sell $100 million worth in “ultra-high quality” credits from emerging markets.

Two start-up carbon investment firms have inked a deal to develop and sell $100 million worth in “ultra-high quality” credits from emerging markets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software