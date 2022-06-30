Environmental regulator approves 50-year extension for Australia’s North West Shelf with net zero conditions

Western Australia’s (WA) EPA has recommended that the life of the giant North West Shelf (NWS) LNG and gas project, Australia’s largest carbon-emitting establishment, be extended for a further fifty years provided that its operator, Woodside, and its project partners commit to staged net reductions in GHG emissions until reaching net zero in 2050.