Australian govt heavy industry initiatives lack net zero focus -report

Published 12:00 on July 3, 2022 / Last updated at 22:51 on June 30, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia’s funding and policy initiatives for the industrial sector lack coherency and focus, and urgently need to be aligned with the country’s net zero emissions goals in mind if it is to succeed in meeting its decarbonisation goals, according to research released on Monday.