EU Business Development and Key Account Senior Manager, SusteinCERT – Amsterdam

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground. We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported, and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency, and always the best level of accuracy and credibility. We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people, and planet.

2. About the position

On the back of a successful USD 10m Series A capital raise, SustainCERT is looking to expand the team with a (Senior) Business Development and Key Account Manager. Reporting to the Director of Business Development, the main responsibilities will include building out the sales pipeline with new clients and executing on relationships with existing clients to scale up global efforts in decarbonizing supply chains and reducing scope 3 emissions. The (Senior) Manager will coordinate closely with delivery teams and provide input into relevant internal systems processes such as invoicing, project and time tracking, and customer relationship management software (CRM). The position is ideally located in a SustainCERT office, either Amsterdam or Luxembourg. Applicants looking to work remotely from other locations in the European Union will also be considered. The role will involve occasional travel in Europe, depending on ongoing health restrictions.

3. Primary responsibilities and tasks

Oversee delivery for key corporate accounts in the Food & Agriculture and Apparel sectors and act as their main SustainCERT interface for clients participating in SustainCERT’s Value Chain Initiative (VCI) and those verifying Greenhouse Gas Inventory changes in their supply chain;

Build the SustainCERT pipeline by identifying new sales opportunities and nurture new client relations;

Deepen existing client relationships and expand work portfolio with key accounts;

Develop and coordinate proposals for strategic partnerships and key accounts in conjunction with SustainCERT’s advisory, certification, and research teams;

Support the Value Change Initiative (VCI) with recruitment of new members as well as other input, content, and materials;

Attend events relevant to the role (travel may be required).

4. Qualifications

4-7 years of full-time work experience with prior experience in (corporate) sustainability, preferably with some Greenhouse Gas reporting and specifically Scope 3 (reporting) experience;

Prior experience in consulting or (complex) project management;

Strong communication skills, including experience with client management;

Understanding of corporate climate strategies, including science-based targets, net-zero, and carbon neutrality strategies;

Affinity with or passion for sustainability/decarbonization and the Food & Agriculture and Apparel sectors;

Experience with CRM systems and online content management systems;

Entrepreneurial mindset with problem-solving skills;

Strong communication, with fluency in English required;

Service-oriented and a strong team player.

5. RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Applications can be sent to recruitment@sustain-cert.com. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

For the successful candidate based in Amsterdam, the duration will be a 1-year fixed term contract, with possibility of extension.

Salary will be based on experience and include benefits (e.g., 5 weeks paid leave).

Start date: Immediately following hire.