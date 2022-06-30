Managing Consultant, Carbon Credits Consulting, Guidehouse – Toronto

Overview

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Interested in working with talented people in a high-performing team environment with some of the world’s largest corporations and leading governments to help solve some of society’s most complex and challenging problems?

We offer an exciting, fast-paced environment that fosters intellectual growth and rewards individuals based on impact, not tenure. We focus on markets facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significant regulatory pressure. Our consultants develop and deploy world-class knowledge and problem solving that leads to breakthrough solutions.

Our team – Resilience, ESG and Disaster Recovery – works with companies and government agencies to achieve sustainability, including deep decarbonization, climate resilience and positive social impact. We help clients navigate the complex world of climate change, climate regulation, shifting consumer preferences, and the energy transition to achieve sustainable and profitable products, processes, business models and services. We apply leading frameworks such as Science-Based and Net-Zero Targets, ESG, and TCFD, and create innovative digital, programmatic, and financial solutions with our clients. Our team supports all Guidehouse’s segments, including financial services, energy providers, healthcare, life sciences and government.

Responsibilities

We are seeking an experienced professional with a number of years of relevant experience in:

Developing and trading carbon offsets

Participating in carbon-related policy formation, and

Directly working with corporate and government entities to create and implement carbon-offset portfolios.

Experience can be either within the carbon-offset supply chain or in consultancy. Selection for the position will require the ability to work in consultancy environment from the start.

Internal

Assist with global carbon off-set offering for Guidehouse and drive awareness of this internally

Collaborate with peers regionally and globally across both our corporate and public sector teams to bring carbon-offset offering to clients

Direct delivery of high-quality consulting work with teams of 2-10 people

Mentor staff on technical and professional topics, including through contributions in our standard consultant training curriculum

Clients

Extend relationships with key clients to bring them carbon offset services

Provide subject matter expertise for projects where carbon off-sets is one of many topics for the client

Visibility

Participate in industry associations and carbon-related committees to maintain high-level governmental and commercial relationships and raise GH profile within these forums

Initiate and forge value-add partnerships on the topic

Create thought leadership to build Guidehouse brand around carbon off-set solutions (using social media is key vs. long reports)

Disclaimer

Guidehouse does not accept unsolicited resumes through or from search firms or staffing agencies. All unsolicited resumes will be considered the property of Guidehouse and Guidehouse will not be obligated to pay a placement fee.