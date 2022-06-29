Court denies Constellation, green groups’ intervention in PA RGGI injunction

Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court denied Constellation Energy and green groups the opportunity to intervene in the ongoing case against the state's rulemaking to join the 11-state RGGI cap-and-trade programme, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.