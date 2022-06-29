Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court denied Constellation Energy and green groups the opportunity to intervene in the ongoing case against the state’s rulemaking to join the 11-state RGGI cap-and-trade programme, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.
Court denies Constellation, green groups’ intervention in PA RGGI injunction
