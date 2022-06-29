EUA prices rose to their highest in more than a month early on Wednesday as traders followed a technical breakout before profit taking trimmed the gains, while some continued to hedge forward power generation as energy prices continued to advance amid ongoing supply worries.
Euro Markets: EUAs hit one-month high on technical breach before profit taking trims gains
EUA prices rose to their highest in more than a month early on Wednesday as traders followed a technical breakout before profit taking trimmed the gains, while some continued to hedge forward power generation as energy prices continued to advance amid ongoing supply worries.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.