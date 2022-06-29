A company that launched a new voluntary carbon credit on Tuesday paused trading and new issuances on Wednesday amid questions regarding the additionality of the units.
New NZ voluntary offset product paused just a day after launch
A company that launched a new voluntary carbon credit on Tuesday paused trading and new issuances on Wednesday amid questions regarding the additionality of the units.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.