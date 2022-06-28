Voluntary Carbon Solutions Originator, Energy Marketing, Mitsui Bussan Commodities Limited – London (Hybrid)

About The Company

Mitsui Bussan Commodities Limited (MBCL) is a full service price risk management company. We support our clients to manage the impact of price fluctuations across their respective value chains and reduce their exposure to risk in order to protect or optimise profitability. Our international team supports a global client base with round-the-clock access to metals and energy derivatives markets.

About the role:

You will build on a long established and successful carbon markets business to establish and grow MBCL’s activities in Voluntary Carbon Markets. You will be working with clients and prospects to provide Carbon Neutral and Net-Zero solutions, supporting clients by calculating their emissions and requirements for carbon credits. Part of this role will include undertaking business travel as and when required.

Other Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Assisting the Head of Gas, Power & Emissions (Europe) to set up MBC’s Voluntary Carbon Market trading capabilities, contributing to the delivery of a Voluntary Carbon Market team revenue target.

Adhering at all times to the Conduct Rules as set out in the Senior Manager & Certification Regime (SMCR) and ensuring compliance with any regulatory requirements needed to perform main duties & responsibilities.

Establishing and building strong working relationships with clients to cultivate the new market and internally with middle/back office, market risk and compliance departments.

Actively keeping informed on the voluntary carbon markets and the operating environment, sharing information with the business and providing information for management when requested.

Supporting a team of Marketers in providing Voluntary Carbon Market solutions to their customer base as and when required.

What you will bring:

You will have a High level of competency in Mathematics, Economics or Engineering or Physics related subjects.

An understanding and experience of voluntary carbon market and carbon offset project methodologies, registry requirements, international governance frameworks and market developments. Coupled with previous trading/banking work experience in voluntary carbon markets.

Experienced in sourcing relevant credits from projects in sectors such as VCS, CDM, Gold Standard, CCBA and REDD+ with appropriate network to enable this.

A track record of successfully originating new leads and opportunities from clients purchasing carbon neutral and net-zero solutions.

You will have excellent numeracy skills, strong verbal and written communication skills and show excellent attention to detail

Having (or willing to take) the appropriate regulatory exams that the Company specify in order for the Company to Certify the individual under the SM&CR regime

Benefits at MBCL:

In return we offer a hybrid working model, discretionary bonus, private dental & medical cover, subsidised gym membership, group income protection, travel insurance, pension, life assurance, employee assistant program

Email careers@mbcl.com to apply