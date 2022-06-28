A comeback in coal demand last year pushed global CO2 emissions from energy perilously close to 2019 levels, even though there was a surge in renewable power and economies were still battered by the Covid catastrophe, oil major BP said in its annual statistical review on Tuesday.
Coal recovery hobbles renewable energy efforts to cut global emissions -BP
