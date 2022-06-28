Coal recovery hobbles renewable energy efforts to cut global emissions -BP

Published 12:52 on June 28, 2022 / Last updated at 13:07 on June 28, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US / No Comments

A comeback in coal demand last year pushed global CO2 emissions from energy perilously close to 2019 levels, even though there was a surge in renewable power and economies were still battered by the Covid catastrophe, oil major BP said in its annual statistical review on Tuesday.