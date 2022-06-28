EU environment ministers were bracing for talks to run late into Tuesday evening to reach a united position on several Fit for 55 (FF55) climate policy reform proposals, with opening exchanges suggesting that several thorny issues are outstanding.
EU ministers tee up lengthy talks on climate bills after testy opening session
EU environment ministers were bracing for talks to run late into Tuesday evening to reach a united position on several Fit for 55 (FF55) climate policy reform proposals, with opening exchanges suggesting that several thorny issues are outstanding.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.