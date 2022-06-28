The world’s publicly listed companies must reduce their carbon intensity by an annual average of 8-10% every year until 2050 if the target to limit warming to 1.5C is to be met, although only 39% of companies have managed to reduce their emissions intensity at that rate over 2019-20, research has found.
More than half of listed companies need to lift climate performance to limit warming to 1.5C -report
