More than half of listed companies need to lift climate performance to limit warming to 1.5C -report

Published 11:14 on June 28, 2022 / Last updated at 11:14 on June 28, 2022

The world’s publicly listed companies must reduce their carbon intensity by an annual average of 8-10% every year until 2050 if the target to limit warming to 1.5C is to be met, although only 39% of companies have managed to reduce their emissions intensity at that rate over 2019-20, research has found.