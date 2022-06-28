Asia Pacific > Oil majors join up in big plan for China offshore CCS hub

Oil majors join up in big plan for China offshore CCS hub

Published 06:02 on June 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 06:02 on June 28, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Oil and gas heavyweights Shell and ExxonMobil have teamed up with Chinese national oil company giant CNOOC to explore the feasibility of establishing a large-scale offshore CCS hub in southern China, they announced on Tuesday.

Oil and gas heavyweights Shell and ExxonMobil have teamed up with Chinese national oil company giant CNOOC to explore the feasibility of establishing a large-scale offshore CCS hub in southern China, they announced on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software