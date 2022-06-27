Business Developer, Removall – Paris/Remote

Description of the company:

Removall specialises in the creation of carbon funds and the development of carbon sequestration projects. We support companies and organizations in their climate ambitions by developing and structuring pooled or individual tailored carbon funds, and by implementing rigorous and ambitious carbon offset programs.

Removall is working to achieve the net zero target by investing in carbon sequestration and emissions reduction projects, with a focus on natural ecosystem regeneration projects, as well as technological solutions. All investments are financing premium projects with strong positive impacts and co-benefits for local populations and landscapes.

Removall has unique dual expertise in the market, rooted in a deep knowledge of carbon offset mechanisms and decades of experience in financing ecological transition projects.

If you are interested in joining a dynamic team that is motivated to further global efforts toward net zero in a friendly, exciting environment, this job is for you.

Job description:

Reporting to the Business Development Director, the Business Developer will be tasked with developing the company’s commercial and strategic activities.

 Business Development:

– Drive revenue growth, customer acquisition and overall company market share

– Generate new leads

– Set up and close sales meetings

– Contribute to the development of Removall’s product and service offerings

– Monitor and evaluate new development opportunities

– Represent the company at professional events (forums, trade shows, etc.)

– Create content for communication and marketing tools

 Preparation of commercial offers:

– Writing commercial proposals

– Participate in meetings with prospects and clients

Education:

Graduate degree from a business school, engineering school or university.

Experience required:

• 1 to 3 years of experience in business development

• At least a one prior experience in the sustainable development sector is required

• Knowledge of carbon offsetting mechanisms

Expected skills:

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Negotiation skills

• Rigorous and organised

• Dynamic and committed personality, creative and proactive

• Strong knowledge of the Office Suite (particularly Power Point and Excel)

• Languages: Excellent French and English required, additional foreign language(s) a plus

Location of the position and mobility:

• Position based in Paris with option for some remote work

• This position will require travels abroad for projects

Reporting:

The Business Developer reports directly to the Business Development Director.

Application to be sent to emilie.bartholome@removall-carbon.com