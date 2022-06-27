Portfolio and Partnerships Senior Consultant, Nature-Based Solutions Business Unit, EcoAct – UK/France

EcoAct, an Atos Company, is an international consultancy and project developer, helping businesses and organisations to meet the demands of the Paris Agreement. As a trusted advisor and partner to our clients, we simplify the challenges associated with sustainability, remove complexity, empower individuals and teams, and deploy bespoke solutions integrated into entire value chains. We exist to embed climate action as a global driver of commercial performance; delivering economic, social and environmental value. EcoAct has recently become part of Atos, a global leader in digital transformation.

Carbon offset, carbon neutrality and net zero are gaining momentum in all geographical areas. The voluntary market is growing rapidly as well as the demand for voluntary offsetting. On the compliance side, regional and sectorial regulations are escalating Project development is a demand from the market and we assist to a growing interest in carbon sinks

As a fast-growing organization, new profiles are constantly joining us in the different business units. We are currently looking for a Portfolio and Partnerships Senior Consultant within the Nature Based Solutions Business Unit, focused on sourcing carbon credits and carbon offsetting project investment opportunities from project developers, for our clients.

If you have a desire to work closely with international project development partners, become an actor for change and experience a dynamic and motivating working environment, then this position is for you.

Portfolio and Partnerships Senior Consultant, Nature Based Solutions Business Unit

The candidate is in charge of enriching the portfolio of projects from EcoAct’s Nature Based Solutions unit.

She/ He will be in charge of identifying carbon offsetting projects or any future nature-based asset looking for investment through strategic partnerships.

She/He contributes to the development of EcoAct’s portfolio of innovative carbon offsetting projects. These projects will be sourced worldwide, with local partners all over the world.

She/He will work under the supervision of the Northern Europe NBS Manager to reinforce links with new and long-term strategic partners.

She/He contacts historical partners and new project developers to discuss availability, quality level and price of the environmental projects and assets she/he proposes, to enrich EcoAct’s Portfolio. When necessary, she/he travels abroad to visit and perform audits and due diligence on newly identified projects which could be included in EcoAct’s portfolio.

She/He will report to the Northern European NBS Manager on progress on discussions with partners and projects developers, through review of reporting and indicators.

She/He, with the support of an NBS Portfolio & Partnerships Consultant(s), will be responsible for assisting business development teams during the sales process when necessary, on commercial offers preparation or marketing and communication materials.

Main responsibilities include:

Existing and New partnerships for securing Offsetting and Nature Based assets

Understand the carbon markets and the challenges / opportunities for EcoAct

Set up or reinforce strategic partnerships with project developers/owners/market stakeholders with a view to enriching our portfolio and securing long-term access to carbon offsetting projects

Identify, develop and manage the carbon credits & investment ready portfolio (sourcing) with the team

Manage closely relationships with project owners and develop a network of suppliers

Negotiate price with project developers to align with client’s objectives

Undertake and oversee initial and regular due diligence assessments on desk (risk assessment) and on site (site visit), followed by regular updates

Collection, centralization and storage of project information, prices ranges, vintages, contacts, contracts (MoU, Term Sheets, Cooperation agreements, VERPAs, etc)

Actively support sales and business development to close deals for customers (contribute to tenders, offers, customer visits and presentation, customized solutions…)

Supervise the work of junior P&P team members and provide support to help their development where necessary

Development and support for communication and marketing materials to staff and clients

Required competencies for the position

Academic background: Business School or University Degree. Specialization on sustainable development or climate policy

Rigorous and organized

Good relationship capabilities

Good negotiation skills

Collaborative, Expert, Future focused, Engaged

Curious (exploring new high impact opportunities through all nature-based solutions, etc)

Adaptability and flexibility

Team spirit

Good verbal and written communication skills

Experience

First-hand experience in carbon market, carbon offsetting (at least 3 years)

Fluent in English, French & Spanish being a bonus

International work experience is a plus

Already Based in the UK or France

Kindly send your résumé to lina.bijani@atos.net