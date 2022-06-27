Study finds blue carbon potential for NZ but plethora of issues stand out

New Zealand’s coastlines could be home to thriving blue carbon projects, though significant financial and methodological barriers remain alongside the very real risk that projects could be submerged by rising sea levels in the coming decades, a study has found.