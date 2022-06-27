Senior Carbon Specialist, thinkstep-anz – New Zealand/Australia

This is a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic Senior Carbon Footprinter to join a fast- growing team of sustainability experts. We are a locally-owned B Corp with an approved Science Based Target.

Your approach to sustainability is science-based and supported by data. You are an absolute wizard in Excel and can translate your findings and research into clear and understandable language for internal and external audiences.

You get excited to put your consulting and analysis skills towards our mission of enabling organisations to succeed sustainably. You are a team player that works quickly, independently and knows how to structure their own work to deliver on schedule.

Our fast-growing and award winning team at thinkstep-anz enables organisations to succeed sustainably. Our focus on the business value of sustainability empowers organisations to go beyond ‘greenwash’ to make a tangible difference, for society, the environment and their bottom line.

You will …

• Manage and deliver carbon footprinting projects

• Have excellent experience in Greenhouse Gas Accounting and understanding of Greenhouse Gas Accounting methodology and standards

• Work with Excel (or other data formats) to manipulate data and data structures

• Develop carbon reduction strategies

• Performing analysis on energy, water, waste, air emissions as well as costs

• Be resilient and used to work in a fast paced and agile environment

• Ensuring your projects adhere to scope, schedule, budget, and quality

• Support our sales team with the preparation of presentations and proposals

• Look beyond the obvious and develop outside the box solutions

• Work collaboratively in a team environment spread over several locations

• Demonstrate accountability, you think and act with autonomy, while knowing when to ask for help

• Pay attention to detail and quality and have a strong can-do attitude

• Identify critical tasks quickly and focuses on these

• Uses thorough logic and analysis to solve difficult problems

• Bring 5+ years’ of relevant work experience and have a science- and metrics-based orientation

• Have a relevant University degree in engineering, environmental science or a similar discipline

If this sounds like you and you are a curious, analytical and organised sustainability consultant, sharp scientific analyst with Carbon experience we’d love to hear from you. If you have experience with TCFD that’s an added bonus!

Why thinkstep-anz

At thinkstep-anz, we help to make a tangible difference to society while adding value to our client’s business.

Walking the talk is important to us. thinkstep-anz is a certified B Corp with an approved science-based climate target, and is signatory to the UN Global Compact and the Climate Leaders Coalition.

We are over 40 passionate experts in New Zealand and Australia who care not only about doing the right thing, but also about doing things right.

You can work from one of our Offices in Wellington, Auckland, Sydney (opening very soon) or remotely.

Application

If this sounds like you, send us your resume and a PowerPoint presentation (saved as a pdf in place of a cover letter), no longer than 5 slides, about how you will contribute to our mission to enable organisations to succeed sustainably.

Please include your available starting date, salary expectation, and confirm that you are legally allowed to work in Aotearoa New Zealand or Australia.

To find out more about this role, our own sustainability ambitions and why you should join us, please visit: job.thinkstep-anz.com or contact Barbara. Barbara.nebel@thinkstep-anz.com

There is a rolling deadline for this position:

1st close: 18 July 2022

final close: 30 July 2022

Note: We are currently also looking for a Senior LCA Specialist, a Junior Data Analyst and an Executive Assistant.