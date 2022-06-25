Switzerland agrees bilateral crediting deal with Thailand

Published 00:03 on June 25, 2022 / Last updated at 00:03 on June 25, 2022 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Switzerland on Friday approved a bilateral agreement with Thailand, enabling the Southeast Asian nation to sell it carbon credits to help meet its Paris Agreement emissions pledge.