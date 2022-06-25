Asia Pacific > Switzerland agrees bilateral crediting deal with Thailand

Switzerland agrees bilateral crediting deal with Thailand

Published 00:03 on June 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:03 on June 25, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Switzerland, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Switzerland on Friday approved a bilateral agreement with Thailand, enabling the Southeast Asian nation to sell it carbon credits to help meet its Paris Agreement emissions pledge.

Switzerland on Friday approved a bilateral agreement with Thailand, enabling the Southeast Asian nation to sell it carbon credits to help meet its Paris Agreement emissions pledge.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software