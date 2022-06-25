Switzerland on Friday approved a bilateral agreement with Thailand, enabling the Southeast Asian nation to sell it carbon credits to help meet its Paris Agreement emissions pledge.
Switzerland agrees bilateral crediting deal with Thailand
