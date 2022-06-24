Market watchers “not surprised” if Indonesia pilot ETS, carbon tax launch pushed to 2023

Published 10:28 on June 24, 2022 / Last updated at 10:28 on June 24, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments

Various government officials are offering different accounts on whether Indonesia’s pilot ETS and carbon tax will be delayed or not, with some market watchers not expecting the scheme to kick off until 2023.