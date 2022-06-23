NA Markets: CCAs continue to trade with macro sentiment, RGGI market immune

Published 23:46 on June 23, 2022 / Last updated at 23:46 on June 23, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Similar to last week, California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to trade in line with broader macroeconomic weak sentiment across financial markets, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) remained fairly immune to market gyrations.