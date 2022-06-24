The California Air Resources Board (ARB) held a public hearing on Thursday on the proposed 2022 Scoping Plan as well as on its draft environmental analysis, with the meeting running over its scheduled time following a brief disruption from environmental campaigners.
California public hearing on Scoping Plan runs over amid protests
The California Air Resources Board (ARB) held a public hearing on Thursday on the proposed 2022 Scoping Plan as well as on its draft environmental analysis, with the meeting running over its scheduled time following a brief disruption from environmental campaigners.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.