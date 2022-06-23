Crypto carbon firms are voicing their disappointment with Verra over a delay to consultations on tokenising retired credits, with the hold-up already stretching for more than two weeks following the standard manager’s effective ban on the practice.
Crypto carbon firms decry Verra delays to consultation on tokenisation
Crypto carbon firms are voicing their disappointment with Verra over a delay to consultations on tokenising retired credits, with the hold-up already stretching for more than two weeks following the standard manager's effective ban on the practice.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.