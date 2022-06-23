EU nations are sticking to their line that the proposed carbon market for transport and buildings should be delayed by a year to 2027, according to the latest leaked draft seen by Carbon Pulse on Thursday, a week ahead of when the governments are due to reach a united position on several climate bills.
EU nations seek to delay ETS2, discard ‘diversified’ approach -leaked draft
EU nations are sticking to their line that the proposed carbon market for transport and buildings should be delayed by a year to 2027, according to the latest leaked draft seen by Carbon Pulse on Thursday, a week ahead of when the governments are due to reach a united position on several climate bills.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.