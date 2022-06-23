EU nations seek to delay ETS2, discard ‘diversified’ approach -leaked draft

Published 14:37 on June 23, 2022 / Last updated at 15:04 on June 23, 2022

EU nations are sticking to their line that the proposed carbon market for transport and buildings should be delayed by a year to 2027, according to the latest leaked draft seen by Carbon Pulse on Thursday, a week ahead of when the governments are due to reach a united position on several climate bills.