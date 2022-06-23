Global stock markets are financing energy companies that own three times more coal, oil, and gas reserves than can be burned without breaking the Paris climate agreement’s target to limit global warming to 1.5C, raising the risk of stranded assets for the financial sector, a report released on Thursday claimed.
Over $1 trillion of oil and gas assets at risk of being “stranded” by energy transition, report says
Global stock markets are financing energy companies that own three times more coal, oil, and gas reserves than can be burned without breaking the Paris climate agreement’s target to limit global warming to 1.5C, raising the risk of stranded assets for the financial sector, a report released on Thursday claimed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.